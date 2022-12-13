Upcoming fighter Pocket Bravery appears to be bursting at the seams with features

This isn’t the first fighting game title to emulate the style found on Neo Geo’s portable console, the Neo Geo Pocket Color (Look up 2016’s Pocket Rumble), Statera Studio and PQube’s Pocket Bravery looks to be inspired by SNK’s attempt to take on Nintendo’s Gameboy. Sporting a colorful and international looking cast, Pocket Bravery is an upcoming title which promises to be accessible to newcomers, but deep enough for high level play. Features such as the combo factory and touting the online play will feature rollback netcode implies that the devs definitely had hardcore players in mind.
Along with those aforementioned modes the trailer boasts an additional 6 other modes of play. The game is set for a 2023 release on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, it’ll definitely be one to watch.
PC players can actually check out a demo title right now if they visit the game’s Steam page here.
Pocket Bravery – Announcement Trailer:
Pocket Bravery screens:
Inspired by classic fighting games from the 90’s such as Street Fighter, Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters, ‘Pocket Bravery’ channels the ‘Neo Geo’ aesthetic for a modern fighting game with a retro twist!
With original characters, vibrant colours and an impressive combat system, ‘Pocket Bravery’ is designed with high-level players in mind, while making it easily accessible for beginners to pick-up-and-play!