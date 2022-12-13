Xbox Game Pass lets you get High on Life today!

Get the slot ready for Benny Rose and Brendan’s 2023 Game of the Year! Comedic auteur Justin Roiland and his studio, Squanch Games is unleashing their latest video game High on Life onto PC and the Xbox platforms.
Apparently humanity is being harvested because they induce a psychedelic reaction to the alien invaders (ah good ol’ late stage capitalism!) and now man’s last hope is a slacker whose highest level of education was graduating high school. Incur many Strangers’ Wrath with your talking arsenal and living ammo in a variety of Oddworlds in this galaxy spanning adventure as you seek to stop the harvesting of your species.
The game is available today on Xbox and PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store. Members of the Game Pass service will have access to the title as part of their paid membership. Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub!
HIGH ON LIFE OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER:
From the mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) comes High On Life. Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!