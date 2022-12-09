The Game Awards 2022: Final Fantasy XVI has a release date, new trailer

During last night’s Game Awards, Square Enix was ready to show off a little more of Final Fantasy XVI with a new “Revenge” trailer, showing off what I can only assume is going to be the protagonists main motivation throughout the game.
Perhaps more importantly, we also have a release date, which is June 22nd, 2023. Pre-orders are now available for standard and deluxe editions of the game, but pre-orders for the Collectors Edition won’t go live until 12/12/22 on Square Enix’s website, so keep an eye out for that. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below.