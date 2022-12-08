The Game Awards 2022: Bioshock creator unveils new game, Judas

While Ken Levine is justifiably a video game legend after creating Bioshock, System Shock 2, and Freedom Force, it’s been a long time since we last saw a new game from him — in fact, 2023 marks a decade since he released Bioshock Infinite. And at The Game Awards this evening, we finally got a look at what he and his team at Ghost Story Games have been up to.
Judas is a single-player, “narrative first-person shooter” that’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. There’s no release date yet, but there is a trailer on YouTube, not to mention a couple of screenshots. There aren’t too many details beyond that, but between the visuals and the combat, it definitely brings his most famous series to mind.
Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by game creator Ken Levine, today announced that Judas, an all-new single-player, narrative first-person shooter is in development for the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist.
A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan.
You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?
“We founded Ghost Story Games to build upon the legacy of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite,” said Ken Levine, President & Creative Director. “With Judas, we’ve created an entirely new world and set of characters while exploring different approaches to single-player, narrative first-person shooters.”
Ghost Story Games was founded by Ken Levine (Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, BioShock Infinite) and former Irrational Games developers. The studio’s mission is to create narrative-driven experiences rooted in immersive world building and gameplay. Their passion and pedigree have resulted in genre-defining experiences for more than 25 years.
Ghost Story Games is deep in development on Judas and will self-publish the game. More information will be made available in the future. Players can add the game to their Wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store starting today.