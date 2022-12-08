The Game Awards 2022: Dead Cells is getting Castlevania DLC

During the pre-show for The Game Awards tonight, new DLC for rogue-lite fan favorite Dead Cells, was unveiled, and it’s gonna be a Castlevania collaboration! Dubbed Return to Castlevania, not a lot was shown off just yet, just an animated trailer which is par for the course on most Dead Cells DLC announcements, but the trailer features plenty of recognizable Castlevania tunes, Alucard, Dracula, and Richter, so it looks like a Symphony of the Night themed sort of thing.
Super curious as to what this is going to be, so hopefully we’ll learn more soon. This announcement comes with a 2023 release timeframe.