Nintendo eShop Update – Dragon Quest Treasures, Crisis Core -FFVII- Reunion, Front Mission 1st: Remake

Nintendo Switch players are getting “new” Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy and Front Mission titles all in the same week… which should definitely be music to the ears of any long-time Square Enix fans.
Well, the releases are really 2 spinoffs (Dragon Quest Treasures, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion), with two of the games being remakes (Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake), with the latter not published by Square Enix actually but we’ll take them!
Otherwise there’s a fairly solid list of options for the week also including Chained Echoes, Petite Adventure, Wavetale and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES – Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search of grand treasure. One night they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia – a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. The adventure Erik and Mia have always dreamed of is finally underway! DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is available on Dec. 9.
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is the HD remaster version of the smash hit prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII. In addition to remastered HD graphics, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor – the legacy that connects him to Cloud – is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be available to play on Dec. 13.
Nintendo Mobile
- Crack Open Book VII! – The latest update to the Fire Emblem Heroes game for smart devices brings new Book VII story content and much more! To celebrate, you can participate in the Book VII Begins: Seiðr and More summoning event and a Book VII Begins celebration. Eager for battle? You can jump right into the story of Book VII even if you haven’t completed Books I through VI! Check out the latest Feh Channel presentation to learn about the characters that appear in Book VII, celebration events, new features and more.
Activities:
- Overwatch 2 – Season 2 – The battle gets bigger in Season 2! Drop into in-season events to experience fresh new and festive gameplay with limited time modes and free in-game rewards. Overwatch 2’s first tempo tank Ramattra joins the fray, taking down enemies with his dynamic and lethal ability kit. Battle with or against Ramattra on a new Escort map set high in the Himalayan peaks that takes Overwatch gameplay to frigid new heights. In Season 2 a new Battle Pass offers more ways to play and earn mighty rewards, including epic, legendary and mythic skins fit for the Greek Gods. Play free today!
- Rocket League – Season 9 Fire and Ice – Unleash the mystical Emperor II, a newly added Car with twin Frozen and Scorched versions in Rocket League Season 9’s Rocket Pass. Master the elements in a newly added Forbidden Temple Arena Variant, battle against other players* to earn explosive Tournament Rewards or customize your car with ice-cold Rocket Pass items. In a world of frost vs. flame, which will you choose? Play Season 9 of Rocket League today!
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points** on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC*** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward the next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Save Up to 70% During the Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale! – For a limited time, you can find great deals on select digital games like Hades, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Portal: Companion Collection, among many others! Hurry, though – this sale ends Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Action Games Bundle (5 in 1) – Available Dec. 9
- Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent – Available Dec. 9
- Aka – Available Dec. 14
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER
- Chained Echoes
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 2
- Family Chess Complete Edition
- Food Truck Tycoons – 2 in 1 Bundle – Available Dec. 9
- Football Kicks
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
- JellyCar Worlds
- Jitsu Squad – Available Dec. 9
- Lil Gator Game – Available Dec. 14
- Mech Armada
- My Coloring Books – 2 in 1 Bundle – Available Dec. 9
- Petite Adventure – Available Dec. 9
- Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance – Available Dec. 14
- SAMURAI MAIDEN
- Silver Nornir
- Simona’s Requiem
- Wavetale – Available Dec. 12
* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.