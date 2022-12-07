Elden Ring update drops today with PvP features, new cosmetic options

As if FromSoftware’s latest needed a nudge to keep itself on people’s mind as Game of the Year conversations flare up. Elden Ring is set to receive DLC which might invoke people to return to the Lands Between. This free DLC which is available today on all the platforms which the game is on will feature 3 new colosseums that will allow players to take on their fellow tarnished.
The Colosseum in Limgrave will feature Deathmatch-like combat, where players fight until time has run down, where the victor is the tarnished with the most points. The Leyndell Colosseum will be home to 1 on 1 duels, where the first to fall ends the bout. The Caelid Colosseum features the combat of the other arenas with the added twist that Spirit Ashes can be summoned to aid you in combat.
This arena will let players show their clout, it will be interesting to see what stories can come out of these forums. Will “Let Me Solo Her” return to test his mettle against the tarnish that he once assisted or will some other tarnish become the lords of these arenas.
Let the combat begin!
Elden Ring | Free Colosseum Update Trailer:
Elden Ring – update screens:
Rise once again, Tarnished! The free Colosseum update for ELDEN RING is available today on all platforms. This DLC brings new Player versus Player features and all-new cosmetic options.
PvP Colosseums – The Colosseum doors open for the first time to reveal a new challenge, unlocking three new arenas. Located in Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell, each arena comes with its own sets of rules and will be theatres of fierce Player versus Player confrontations.
The Limgrave Colosseum features two modes: United Combat and Combat Ordeal.
- In United Combat, combatants will be divided into two teams to fight in timed battles with the ability to respawn. Each death and respawn grants points to the adversaries, offering victory to the team with the higher score.
- In Combat Ordeal, it’s every Tarnished for themselves. Combatants in this mode can also respawn until the timer hits zero, and the one with the most points will prevail as victor.
The Royal Colosseum, located in Leyndell, features Duel Mode. Two Tarnished face off in a duel to the death, and without the ability to respawn.
The Caelid Colosseum features all aforementioned modes with the addition of being able to summon Spirit Ashes to fight by players’ sides.
Join the fight on your own or use group passwords to match up with or against friends and prove your worth in the Colosseums!
Cosmetics – Five new hairstyles also await players returning to their adventure in ELDEN RING or taking on the new challenges in the Colosseums.
