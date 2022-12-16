New Sega Genesis games now available on the Nintendo Switch Online library

Heads up Nintendo Switch Online subscribers (with a + Expansion Pack tier membership), a quartet of new Sega Genesis titles have been added to the free to play library as of this week.
If you like side-scrolling adventure games or fighters, you’re in luck as Golden Axe II, Alien Storm and Virtua Fighter are now available to play along with the classic drop puzzler, Columns. Definitely all worth checking out, especially if you have some friends to jump into co-op or vs sessions with.
Nintendo Switch Online – Sega Genesis screens:
Once again, four SEGA Genesis games have arisen and thrown themselves into battle. If you’ve long had a desire to grapple with these touted champions, you’re in luck, because today these games are front suplexing onto the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! Bolt, strike, puzzle and rumble your way to victory in Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns and Virtua Fighter 2 – and play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
- Golden Axe II is set three years after the battle with the evil giant Death Adder. Now, the wicked emperor Dark Guld obtains the power of the legendary Golden Axe and leads a clan of demons to conquer the world. Join heroes Ax, Tyris and Gilius and embark on a sword-and-sorcery adventure into a strange world inhabited by revamped wizards, lizardmen and minotaurs to end Dark Guld’s reign of terror.
- In Alien Storm, a vicious alien species invades Earth and it’s up to the fearless Alien Busters to stop them! Choose from three heroes – Garth, the bazooka-wielding tough guy, Karen, the lone wolf with a flamethrower and Scooter, the robot with an electromagnetic whip – and neutralize the alien threat, solo or with a friend, in this port of the fan-favorite arcade game from the team behind Golden Axe.
- Fall for the classic puzzler Columns, a captivating falling-piece puzzle game with glimmering jewels and soothing audio. Connect gems in horizontal, vertical or diagonal lines to clear them and increase your score. Plus, you can play several different modes, including two-player Doubles and Flash Columns!
- Step into the ring with Virtua Fighter 2, the 2D SEGA Genesis version of the popular 3D fighting game. Choose from a variety of fighters, including Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey and Wolf – each masters of styles like bajiquan, jeet kune do, pankration and pro wrestling – and throw down to earn the title of the world’s greatest fighter. Ready? GO!
If you enjoy Golden Axe II and have an itch for more sword-and-sandal battles, check out the inaugural action brawls against the evil Death Adder in the first Golden Axe game. Or if tactical-RPGs in historical dungarees are more your speed, the first two Shining Force games might be right up your alley. These games and many more are available to play now in the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library!
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64™ and SEGA Genesis games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon™ 2: Octo Expansion DLC* at no extra cost.