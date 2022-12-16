103 million livestreams recorded for this year’s The Game Awards

The Game Awards reported record viewership for its 2022 iteration, marking a consistent growth pattern for its 9 years of existence. The show which is created and helmed by Hideo Kojima’s number 1 fan, Geoff Keighley saw a 20% increase of viewership compared to last year’s edition which netted a very impressive 85 million livestreams. It certainly didn’t hurt that this year’s show provided a lot of water cooler moments such as having Al Pacino presenting the best performance award, the debut of Kojima Productions’ latest project Death Stranding 2 and even though it wasn’t planned, the crashing of the Game of the Year speech by prankster Matan Even.
The showrunners credit the program’s non-exclusivity as a key reason for its growth. The show was viewable on over 30 digital video platforms and IMAX movie theaters in the US, Canada, UK and Asia. Twitter seemed to have the highest stream count with 11.5 million views (What person watches an entire award show on Twitter…MADNESS!). Steam certainly attracted a sizable crowd with its Steam Deck giveaway that occurred every minute that the program was live.
While I’ll always joke about what a chore it is to watch it, I know I’ll always tune in just to see what world premieres will be presented at the show. It’s good to know that I’ll be making my yearly “complaint” for years to come!
THE GAME AWARDS 2022: Official 4K Livestream: Star Wars, FINAL FANTASY XVI, Hades II, Halsey:
Celebrate the best video games of the year and see what’s next at THE GAME AWARDS. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Featuring performances by The Game Awards Orchestra and Hozier, plus presenters including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Jessica Henwick, Ken and Roberta Williams, Josef Fares, Fuslie and Valkyrae, Animal from The Muppets and more!
Including world premieres of STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, Tekken 8, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and more!