Square Enix drops off a Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion launch trailer

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is due up in just a couple of short weeks from now, so it very much makes sense that Square Enix drops an official launch trailer for the game.
The PSP action RPG remake is certainly looking great and is headed to all consoles and the PC on December 13th, 2022 for under $50. Those who are super excited and choose to pre-order can obtain some Materia sets and/or a digital mini soundtrack and art book — depending on the edition.
See that new trailer below and stay tuned for a review and more coverage.
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion | Launch Trailer:
SQUARE ENIX today revealed the launch trailer for CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is out now. The launch trailer shows the most comprehensive look at the game yet and is a must-watch for all FINAL FANTASY VII fans.
Further, digital pre-orders are now live for CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch system. Those who pre-order the digital version will receive the SOLDIER Materia Set. This set will make three materia including Dark Fire, Dark Thunder, and Dark Blizzard available early in the game. These materia allow the use of attack spells that inflict “Poison” and “Silence” status ailments in addition to their respective elemental damage. The Digital Deluxe Edition of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is also available and features a mini soundtrack showcasing the game’s powerful music and a digital art book filled with gorgeous illustrations in addition to the full game.
The story of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII and follows Zack Fair, a young Shinra SOLDIER operative. As his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create.
15 years after the release of the PlayStation Portable exclusive original game, CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION features a complete HD graphics overhaul, newly arranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, and an updated combat system.
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION launches on PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch system, and PC on December 13, 2022.
The game can be pre-ordered here: https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/crisis-core
Additionally, Zack’s high-quality action figure, otherwise only available as part of the game’s Japanese Collector’s Edition, is exclusively available at the Square Enix Store. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION PLAY ARTS KAI Action Figure – ZACK FAIR SOLDIER 2nd CLASS can be pre-ordered here: https://sqex.link/szo8