EA and Koei Tecmo share 7 minutes of Mon…Kemeno Hunting footage from Wild Hearts

Moonscars review for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, P… Moonscars is another indie release marrying Metroidvania exploration with Souls-like mechanics to varying degrees of success. ..

Little Orpheus review for Nintendo Switch, PC, Pla… The creators of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture try their hand at a different genre. ..

Bear and Breakfast review for Nintendo Switch, PC Does a bear run a B&B in the woods? ..