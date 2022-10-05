EA and Koei Tecmo share 7 minutes of Mon…Kemeno Hunting footage from Wild Hearts

Unlikely partners EA and Koei Temco released a new trailer from the latter’s newest IP Wild Hearts. Developed by Omega Force, the studio behind the endless Dynasty Warriors title. Set in the asian inspired world of Azuma, you play as a character with the ability to utilize the lost technology of Karakuri. Armed with the ability to construct complex machinery, you set forth to hunt down creatures known as a Kemeno. Unlike other hunting games, Kemono are based on creatures that exist on Earth with obvious exaggerations.
The seven minute clip shows a lone hunter on the prowl to track down a Kingtusk, a boar-like creature adorned with a layer of fauna. While they are successful in finding one, in a one on one encounter the Kingtusk gets the better of the hunter, but fret not others end up joining the fray to ensure the hunter gets their prey.
Wild Hearts will be coming to next gen consoles and PC on February 17th, 2023 and fret not about not being able to find companions to hunt with as the title will feature crossplay. So gather resources, craft gear, build Karakuri and most importantly take down those Kemeno!
WILD HEARTS | 7 Minutes of Gameplay:
Wild Hearts screens:
From scenic meadows to verdant bamboo forests, get a look at some of your hunting grounds in the beautiful but troubled land of Azuma. See how karakuri will aid in taking down the mighty beasts you’ll face in both single and multiplayer as well as the incredible weapons you’ll be able to wield.
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.
The hunt begins 17th February 2023.