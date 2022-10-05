Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ascends to new gen consoles January 13th, 2023

You must be living under a rock or really hate anime if you don’t know the tale of Son Goku, but even those who do know, the game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an entertaining way of re-living the adult life of the Saiyan who seemingly will not stop breaking the limits. Developed by CyberConnect2, the same studio behind the cinematic Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm titles covers the 4 major sagas of the Dragon Ball Z manga/Anime (Sorry fans of DBZ Super, you only get a taste of what’s to come in this game). Moving to the new gen consoles means faster load times, a consistent 60fps during gameplay, and enhanced visuals. Also the game’s card game Card Warriors will be available offline play.
A physical copy of the base game is available for pre-order today, however for those who are seeking a little bit more a slew of digital versions will be available. The deluxe version will include the first season pass, the legendary version will include the game’s 2 season passes, the latter will include the upcoming DLC featuring the story of Bardock, who is the man who sired Goku. Owners of last gen versions will get a free digital upgrade. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 13th, 2023.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot screens:
Leading video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced that enhanced versions of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 13, 2023. As an incentive for current players, Bandai Namco Entertainment is offering free upgrades to new-gen versions for anyone who owns the original game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Physical pre-orders of the new-gen titles are also currently available. More information on preorders, the free upgrade, and digital versions available at launch can be found at www.bandainamcoent.com/games/dragon-ball-z-kakarot.
Developed by CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd., DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT lets players experience the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z. Featuring epic events and lighthearted side quests, including story moments that answer burning questions from Dragon Ball lore, fans can truly experience becoming Goku as they fish, fly, train, and battle their way through the entirety of the DRAGON BALL Z sagas. Enhancements to the new-gen versions include faster loading times, fluid gameplay up to 60 FPS, and new visual details that enhance the immersion into the world of DRAGON BALL. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT’s in-game card game, Card Warriors, will also be available in the new-gen versions of the title as an offline version for single players.
While only the physical version is currently available for preorder, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will offer the following digital SKUs when it launches on January 13:
- Standard Edition: This includes the base DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT game
- Deluxe Edition (Digital Only; Not Available for Pre-Order): This includes the base DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT game, a Deluxe Cooking item, and Season Pass 1 (Two Original Story Episodes + One New Story Arc)
- Legendary Edition (Digital Only; Not Available for Pre-Order): This includes the base DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT game, a Deluxe Cooking item, a Legendary Cooking item, Season Pass 1, and Season Pass 2 (Three New Story Arcs, including the upcoming BARDOCK- ALONE AGAINST FATE DLC)