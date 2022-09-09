Tune into the Call of Duty: Next event next week

In case you were wondering what exciting Call of Duty-related developments were happening behind the scenes at Activision, tune into the just announced Call of Duty: Next event scheduled for next week.
According to the announcement, the event set for Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, “will reveal the latest details on the future of Call of Duty”. That includes the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, Warzone Mobile and more.
Check out the details and the channels to check out next week.
Activision will reveal the latest details on the future of Call of Duty on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The franchise showcase event titled “Call of Duty: Next” will feature new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, as well as the upcoming Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta, the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Fans can tune into the following channels to watch the live broadcast beginning at 10am PT followed by live gameplay sessions streamed by a multitude of the biggest and most popular global streamers and content creators.
https://www.youtube.com/callofduty
https://www.twitch.tv/callofduty
https://twitter.com/callofduty
https://www.facebook.com/callofduty