Disney unveils Illusion Island, TRON Identity, Midnight Suns release date and more

Friday afternoons usually aren’t a great time to announce news (unless you’re trying to bury it). That, however, may not apply when we’re talking about Disney, which is why this afternoon at their D23 Expo, they decided to announce a whole bunch of games at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.
The whole video — which you can watch below — had aa bit of a “blink and you’ll miss it” vibe, since they flew through more than a dozen games in just over 23 minutes, including sizzle reels that featured very (and I mean very) brief glimpses of the Spider-Man 2 and Kingdom Hearts 4.
Among the highlights:
- a release date (December 2nd) and a gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, along with news that they’ll be releasing more short videos to explain the game’s characters starting on Halloween;
- Tron Identity, a visual novel from Bithell Games, due out next year;
- Illusion Island, a Switch-exclusive platformer starring Mickey Mouse and friends, also due out in 2023;
- Marvel Snap, a mobile card-collecting game coming out October 18th;
- a short look at Aliens Dark Descent, which seems to be a top-down tactical shooter due in 2023;
- a pair of Avatar games, including Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, an open-world Ubisoft game, and Avatar: Reckoning, a mobile MMO;
- Marvel World of Heroes, an AR game being developed by Pokémon Go creators Niantic; and
- an unnamed game from Skydance New Media that’s led by Amy Hennig (formerly of Naughty Dog) starring “a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network.
-
Details on that last one are sparse beyond the fact they’re promising “an original story that will take players on a WWII-era adventure with four playable heroes at different points in the story.” There’s also this teaser trailer that doesn’t give out too much more info:
Mind you, there wasn’t much in-depth info for any of the games, which include everything listed above as well as a number of other games. Nonetheless, there’s some intriguing stuff to be found, so here’s the full show: