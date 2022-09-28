PS Plus games for October: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download are queued up and ready to go live next month, October 2022.
Hot Wheels Unleashed for PS5 and PS4 is likely the highlight, but the combination of Injustice 2 and Superhot rounds things out pretty well. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon we’re guessing, so stay tuned.
Have a look at the details below, and make sure to grab September’s title before they are gone.
Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS4, PS5
Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. One you’ve raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try.
Injustice 2 | PS4
The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman’s regime. You’ll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster.
Superhot | PS4
Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.