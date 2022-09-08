Nintendo eShop Update: Splatoon 3

While there are quite a few good games in this week’s eShop update, the big highlight is obviously Splatoon 3. We’ve covered it quite a bit already, and early impressions suggest that features the same colourful gameplay that made the first two games so popular.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3 – Get ready to get messy in this completely new installment in the Splatoon series! The Splatoon 3 game is a new sequel for both raw recruits and long-time players, featuring resurfaced fan-favorite features, plus modes that have never been seen in a Splatoon game before. Use over-the-top weapons to splash vivid ink across new and returning stages in heated multiplayer Turf War battles. Pick a side and gain clout in three-team Splatfests or work together with friends in the always available and freshly updated Salmon Run mode. Want to swim solo? Uncover mysteries and familiarize yourself with the game in the new single-player Story Mode, “Return of the Mammalians.” Splatoon 3 will be available on Sept. 9 in Nintendo eShop.
- Tower Princess – Once upon a time in a faraway land, an Evil Dragon took every royal heir he could meet prisoner. Lots of worthy suitors of every kingdom tried to face the beast without success. Now it’s your turn. Do your best to beat the dungeon, defeat the dragon and manage the most perfect date!
- Haiku, the Robot – Delve into the depths of a mechanical world in this cute adventure-exploration game. Explore and fight in a land full of corrupt robots and machinery. Dodge, dash and slash as you battle fierce-looking machines. Challenge your skills and reflexes through tight melee combat and epic boss fights, all while seeking answers to the mysteries around you. Haiku, the Robot will be available on Sept. 9 in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too – booyah! Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.*
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
