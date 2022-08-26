Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gets a TGS demo, new gameplay trailer

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja today unleashed a fresh new trailer and a handful of screens for their upcoming “Masocore Thriller” Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
They also announced that the supernatural, Chinese martial arts-themed action title will be present at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show in demo form and those who dare to take a crack at the game can take home some goodies.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to hit PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms early 2023. Check out the trailer and new screens and details below!
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Official Gameplay Trailer:
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screens:
Today, KOEI TECMO America and developer Team NINJA revealed their Official Gameplay Trailer for its exhilarating supernatural epic, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The new trailer showcases a dark Three Kingdoms plagued by demons, with glimpses into the sword-based action based on the Chinese martial arts, where actions flow gracefully between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Currently in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Windows and Steam, the game is scheduled to release in early 2023 and will be available day one with Game Pass on console and PC.
Also announced today is the worldwide gameplay debut of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at Tokyo Game Show 2022, beginning Sept. 15 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba. The world’s first playable demo will be available on the show floor at KOEI TECMO’s booth. Those who play the game will receive an original button badge, while those who clear the demo will also receive an original t-shirt (items available while supplies last). In addition, the game’s producers, Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa, will appear on the KOEI TECMO official TGS program and are planning to debut a never-before-seen stage during the broadcast.
Game Features
- Demons in the Kingdom
A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier’s strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It’s madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before!
- Awaken the Power Within
Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases”.
- Live by the Sword
Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword.