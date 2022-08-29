Back 4 Blood’s 2nd DLC “Children of the Worm” hits August 30th

Warner Bros. Games and developer Turtle Rock Studios unveiled the next DLC expansion for their zombie co-op shooter Back 4 Blood today, dubbed Children of the Worm, which will launch on August 30th (tomorrow!) for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
This marks the 2nd DLC pack for Back 4 Blood, and includes a new playable cleaner by the name of Prophet Dan, new character skins, a new campaign level, new enemies, new cards, and new weapons. Your group will also now encounter human enemies, dubbed The Cultists. Check out the new trailer below, along with the official press release.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6ZLD7exr8k
Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm DLC Launch Trailer Shows Off New Story Campaign, Playable Cleaner, and Enemy Threat; Available Aug. 30
Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today unveiled the launch trailer for Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm, the next major downloadable content (DLC) for the first-person co-op zombie shooter. The video showcases brand-new story campaign elements that put players into an epic showdown with a new adversary known as The Cultists, a deranged group of humans who fight for the rise of the Ridden. To help against this fierce enemy threat, the expansion introduces a new playable Cleaner, “Prophet” Dan – a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times with reviving abilities to give teams a much-needed fighting chance. The new DLC also includes eight exclusive character skins and 12 exclusive weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards. Children of the Worm is scheduled to release on Aug. 30 as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, or via standalone purchase.