Nintendo eShop Update: PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection

There’s a bit of a retro theme going on in this week’s eShop update.
The week is headlined by a trio of older games getting some more time in the sun. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is a remake of the 1999 game that found the iconic arcade pellet-muncher making the jump to 3D platforming, while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection brings together a whopping 13 classic Konami games. On top of that Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 features a re-release of a game that was initially released on the first PlayStation (Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure) and another that first came out on the PS2 (La Pucelle: Ragnarok).
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles 13 classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package. This collection provides an opportunity for gamers to experience these fan-favorite titles on Nintendo Switch, and includes new quality-of-life features like Online Play* for certain games and Local Couch Play, save anytime and rewind, button mapping and historic TMNT media content. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30.
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – First released in 1999, PAC-MAN WORLD saw PAC-MAN’s exciting debut to the 3D platforming genre. Now, the remaster that fans have requested is nearly here! In PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, PAC-MAN’s family has been kidnapped! To rescue them, he sets off for Ghost Island. Trounce enemies with PAC-DOTS, the rev-roll, the butt-bounce and … a giant PAC-MAN?! From high-speed chases to galactic escapades, players will explore all sorts of zany levels. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC will be available on Aug. 26.
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure – Join up with your pal Prinny to experience NIS history with Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. For the first time in the west, you can experience La Pucelle: Ragnarok, now loaded with extra content, including new scenarios, new recruits and DLC characters. It even has new voices, new music and quick travel, dood! Then, explore the precursor to the Disgaea series with the strategy-RPG Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Sharper graphics and image optimization bring this classic into the present. Experience NIS history with this awesome two-pack, dood! Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure will be available on Aug. 30.
Activities:
- Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too – booyah! Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.**
Demos:
- Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere – The Splatoon 3 game launches on Sept. 9, and for those of you looking to dip your tentacles in the game’s newly updated Splatfest Battles, here is an early opportunity! The Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo is now available to download for free in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store, and is open to all Nintendo Switch Online members. Download the demo today to access a tutorial and learn the basics. Then choose a Splatfest team – Rock, Paper or Scissors – and get ready to splat! The 12-hour demo starts on Aug. 27. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, ink up the turf against one team at a time. Then, from 3 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT, take on the new Splatfest Tricolor Turf War battles. This 4-v-2-v-2 format brings a new type of colorful chaos to Splatfests. Players without an existing Nintendo Switch Online membership can claim a free seven-day trial which will grant access to the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo event. After downloading the demo, you will receive an email with a Nintendo eShop code for your free trial.
Activities:
- Fresh Prizes for 10 Lucky Winners! – Enter for a chance to win*** a splat-tastic prize pack in the My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Sweepstakes! Prizes include a custom wrapped Splatoon 3 Inked Up Mini Locker, a Splatoon 3 themed Vault Case for the Nintendo Switch system, a Splatoon 3 water bottle and a slick Splatoon 3 Rolltop Ink Battle Backpack. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8c4a1871926eb0e3 to enter today!
- Delectable Kirby Rewards – My Nintendo members can redeem Platinum Points** for rewards based on the Kirby’s Dream Buffet game! Members can redeem 30 Platinum Points right now for a printable pop-up card for birthdays, holidays or any sweet event, featuring delicious Kirby-themed eye candy. Plus, an adorable Kirby keychain is on the way – start saving your My Nintendo Platinum Points so you can take Kirby anywhere you roll. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/7512e47cf160f3c9.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- ALIEN WAR
- Aquadine – Available Aug. 26
- Back Again – Available Aug. 26
- CrashMetal – f Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
- Createscape Town～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
- Criminal Expert
- Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games
- Dusk Diver 2 – Available Aug. 30
- Enduring Mountain
- Escape game & Card search game R01M
- Forest Camp Story
- HAAK
- Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Idol Manager
- Kofi Quest
- Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator Pro
- Lair Land Story
- Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books
- Logic Pic: Complete Bundle
- Mahjong Minimal – Available Aug. 26
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon ☆ Breath
- Moorhuhn X – Crazy Chicken X
- Narona Sports
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Available Aug. 26
- Organic Engine
- Puzzle Galaxy: Drawings Bundle – 50 puzzles
- Romantic Date: The Perfect Boy
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Spin Path
- Super Gravity Ball
- Tee Time Golf – Available Aug. 26
- The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands
- Timberman: The Big Adventure
- Tinykin – Available Aug. 30
- Train Ride Simulator
- WorldWide FlightSimulator