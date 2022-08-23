Next Nintendo Treehouse: Live event to feature Splatoon 3, Harvestella

Nintendo earlier today revealed that they are gearing up to show off a couple of upcoming Nintendo Switch wares during a Nintendo Treehouse: Live event on the morning of August, 25th.
The event will feature a couple of updates on Splatoon 3 including the single-player mode and details for the upcoming Splatfest demo. Also in the queue is a glimpse at some gameplay from Square Enix’s upcoming Harvestella RPG.
Check out the details below, and make sure to subscribe to the event as well.
Nintendo Treehouse: Live | August 2022:
Get ready for the Splatfest World Premiere demo by tuning in on Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. PT for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation featuring two Splatoon 3 segments – a deep dive into the all-new Splatoon 3 single-player mode, and an overview of stages and strategies for the upcoming Splatfest World Premiere demo – and a third segment featuring the world premiere of live gameplay for Harvestella, the new RPG from SQUARE ENIX.
To watch, tune in at https://live.nintendo.com