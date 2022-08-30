New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja gets a gameplay trailer, T-Rex Edition, Nov. 2022 date

The original Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja was quite a fun and colorful side-scrolling platforming experience when it hit arcades and early home consoles back in the day. In fact the original is part of the Nintendo Switch Online library right now.
But Microids and Mr. Nutz Studio have other plans for the classic, they are hard at work on remastering it for modern consoles and the PC and releasing the game as New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja. Those interested in checking out the vibrant new visuals and gameplay can do so below, and then wait until November 2022 for the release. Super-fans can also pick up a physical edition known as the “T-Rex Edition” too.
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja screens/product shot:
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja | Gameplay Trailer NA | Mr. Nutz Studio & Microids:
Microids is delighted to unveil the first gameplay for New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja with a flamboyant trailer! Pack your bags for the stone age and join our heroes this November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
When “Rock & Roll” was just rock and “fast food” a dinner running away from you, two cavemen named Joe & Mac were living quiet lives in their peaceful village. Peaceful until a bunch of Neanderthal primates ransack the village and kidnap all the women!
It’s time for our cavemen to go head to head against dangerous dinosaurs and other carnivorous plants to free their beloved wives! Don’t be fooled by these entirely reworked graphics, New Joe & Mac promises to be brutal and completely crazy!
Developed by Mr. Nutz Studio (Toki, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!) this new iteration of the cult arcade classic will invite players to discover a trustful remake and enriched with an Arcade Mode, offering a remaster of the original game, as well as a longer version of the story mode called Extended. Just like the original game developed for arcade play in the 90’s, New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will offer a local two player co-op mode. Additionally, the game will also contain a training mode, a boss rush mode and even a speedrun mode!
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will offer an incredibly fun and complete arcade experience!
Discover the content of the New Joe & Mac: Caveman ninja T-Rex Edition:
- The game New Joe & Mac : Caveman Ninja
- 2 sticker sheets
- One trading card
- A 3D keychain