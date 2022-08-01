JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R tests their luck in Vegas at EVO 2022

Bandai Namco is beckoning EVO 2022 attendees to show Zaaaaaaa Warudo what they’re made of as they will be hosting a 64 player single elimination tournament in their upcoming release JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. This exhibition tournament will leave the last man standing taking home a much sought after PlayStation 5 as the grand prize, runners up will take home exclusive JoJo items and those who do not rank will join Daniel J. D’Arby’s collection (this isn’t actually true…I just wanted to squeeze a JoJo AND a gambling reference…so efficient!). JoJo and/or fighting fans who want to catch the action remotely can do so on the Bandai Namco Twitch Channel which is located at http://www.twitch.tv/BandaiNamcoUS.
Before the tournament takes place on Saturday August 6th, attendees can get a handle on the title as the company will be operating 13 demo units for players to try, if they have not downloaded the demo that is currently available. The EVO demo will feature additional characters which includes all 8 JoJos, Iggy, Shigekiyo Yangu, Diavolo, Gyro Zeppeli, Wamuu, F.F., and Baoh. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a remake of a PlayStation 3 brawler featuring Hirohiko Araki’s long running manga series and it will be available on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on September 2nd, 2022.