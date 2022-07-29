The Siege and the Sandfox sneaks onto PCs in 2023

So I guess we’re making up genres again…while it bothers me that this means we might have to add categories at our year end awards, the team at Cardboard Sword might redeem themselves with the first trailer for The Siege and the Sandfox. Looking like a game that could’ve been on the SNES, but built in Unreal Engine 4, the game promises an old school aesthetic with a large map. Take control of the Sandfox as they explore a desert world full of danger and intrigue.
Collect equipment which will allow you to evade your enemies or traverse a previously inaccessible area. It will be interesting to see if the stealth mechanics hold up in a metroidvania style title where backtracking is more or less a prerequisite for gameplay. I guess we’ll find out when The Siege and the Sandfox comes out on PC in 2023.
The Siege and the Sandfox screens:
The Siege and the Sandfox PC Wishlist Trailer
The Siege and the Sandfox is a 2D stealth Metroidvania with parkour platforming. Explore the majestic palace and ancient prisons of a kingdom under siege. Don the mantle of the legendary Sandfox as you venture into the ruins below, and discover the true threat from a sand-borne evil.
Explore the palace and cavernous depths below an ancient desert city, under siege by its neighboring kingdom. Master dynamic parkour abilities and use cunning and stealth to discover the true threat lurking within. Evade guards, defeat enemies, befriend potential new allies, improve your skills, and foil the evil plot before it’s too late.