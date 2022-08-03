Dead Drop Studios is prepping for the next Outbreak on Kickstarter

Inspired by survival horror titles, the duo of Evan and Julie Wolbach which have been incorporated as Dead Drop Studios has been releasing multiple entries of their own spin of the genre, Outbreak. As they are preparing to release the sixth entry of their series, Outbreak: Shades of Horror, the company is seeking funding on the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. On August 31st, fans and as well as potential fans can contribute to the development of this next gen co-op survival horror title which was inspired by the Resident Evil: Outbreak series (here’s hoping there’s no zombie Elephants).
Unlike other Kickstarters which promise the moon in hopes of reaping funds from gullible and naïve gamers, Dead Drop Studios has more of a show me approach as they’ve prepared a demo that is available on on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and Google Stadia (insert obligatory dig at the much maligned google game streaming service here). It will drop players into the hell that is Cypress Ridge, choose one of eight survivors, navigate the devastated cityscape, solve puzzles with the hopes of escaping the outbreak and staying uninfected.
The final release hopes to have up to 8 endings based on your performance and for long standing fans of the Outbreak series, this game will delve into the origins of Lydia and Hank, characters who have appeared in previous entries. Outbreak: Shades of Horror looks to unsettle players on next generation platforms, and hopes fans will support them when the Kickstarter project launches on August 31st.
Outbreak: Shades of Horror Reveal Trailer | Kickstarter Begins Aug 31st, 2022! (Censored Language):
Experience the opening hours of a viral undead outbreak in the city of Cypress Ridge in September 1999. Choose from a wide cast of everyday citizens, each with their own unique abilities, traits and storylines as you work together with up to three friends online or via local splitscreen to escape the undead apocalypse. Choose your team members carefully, as different characters will be able to access different areas of the game.
Your group will need to scrounge for supplies, fight off the undead, and traverse the city as you hope to find a means of escape. Death is only the beginning! As players fall, they are resurrected as zombies who have one goal: kill their former allies Each scenario features branching paths and multiple endings, with your group’s decisions directly influencing their ultimate fate.
They aren’t here to save the day, they just wanna survive…but if you can’t beat ‘em, join ’em!