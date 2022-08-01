Arc System Works reveals its plans for EVO 2022

Their games represent 1/3rd of the EVO 2022 lineup (Guilty Gear -Strive-, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, and Granblue Fantasy Versus), Arc System Works has definitely made their way to the top of the mountain as far as fighting game development is concerned. As a way to further cement their presence at the three day “Super Bowl” of the Fighting Game Community, Arc Systems Works has announced their planned presence on the show floor. Situated at Bayside D Exhibit Hall, Booth P7 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, their booth will have Demo Stations for Guilty Gear -Strive-, the company will particulate in several panels during the course of the weekend including The Past, Present, and Future of the Guilty Gear series.
Besides announcements, autograph signings and panels, some members of the staff might pick up a controller and take on attendees in exhibition matches. Rumors have it that THAT MAN, Daisuke Ishiwatari, the creator of the Guilty Gear franchise might show the world his skills at one of these staff exhibitions. Those who can’t make it to Vegas will be able to catch all the content on both the official EVO twitch channel as well as the ArcLive twitch channel.
To keep up to date with all of Arc System Works’ goings on at EVO 2022, the best move would be to follow their various social media accounts Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, otherwise…LET’S ROCK!