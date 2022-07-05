Take a second bite of the Golden Apple archipelago in Genshin Impact 2.8

Last Summer players got to set foot on the Golden Apple archipelago to assist Klee in a quest to stop the Dodo-King from taking away Dodoco (Which is just an elaborate playdate set up by Klee’s Mom Alice), well the limited time island is back this year as the setting for an event for a character who has been quite neglected by the development team. Summer Fantasia will be an event which will involve the Adventure Guild’s Fischl, as well as Xinyan, Kaedahara Kazuha and the impoverished astrologer Mona. The layout of the archipelago will be refreshed with new lands, treasure and gameplay mechanics to explore. The waverider which was introduced in last year’s Midsummer Island Adventure will get some love as there will be an event which involves sailing which will net players rewards for participating (still waiting for waverider summon points in Mondstadt and Liyue..)
For those who prefer to keep their characters on lands that won’t disappear after the event is over, they’ll have a chance to get to know a character being introduced in version 2.8. Shikanoin Heizou, an Anemo Catalyst user which uses physical attacks will be making his debut and will have his own hangout event as well as being a pivotal player in Kaedahara Kazuha’s story quest. Another event taking place will be dubbed “Hidden Strife” and it will offer a new costume for Diluc which will grant him new animations as well as more backstory for the owner of Dawn Winery.
On the gacha front, players will have their first shot at obtaining Shikanoin Heizou, as well as another opportunity to get Klee and the bubbly pyrotechnician Yomiya. Surely many will try and come back with a trove of 3 star weapons. Genshin Impact is a free to play action RPG available on the PS4, PS5, PC and mobile platforms and its newest update Version 2.8 will launch simultaneously on all those platforms on July 13th.
Version 2.8 “Summer Fantasia” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place.
A cursed blade of unknown origin, a mysterious unsolved case, and the familiar but not too familiar islands far at sea…
“O seasoned warriors, fear not the depths of despair and death borne from chaos!”
“For the Prinzessin, holiest of sovereigns of the kingdom where the night is sacred, will therefore declare the verdict of victory.”
And so, everyone followed the path of their destiny, ready to take on unknown encounters and challenges.
Download FREE: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en