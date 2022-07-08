Sea of Stars confirmed for PlayStation consoles

In an announcement posted on the Official PlayStation Blog, Sea of Stars the homage to 2D action RPGs from Sabotage Studio will be coming to the PlayStation platform when the title launches.
A tale that takes place in the same universe as the studio’s breakout hit The Messenger. Follow Valere and Zale as they set forth to become Solstice Warriors. Utilizing Sun and Moon powers, they’ll use Eclipse magic to fend off the hordes unleashed by the villainous being known as The Fleshmancer.
The new trailer that accompanies the blog post also shows just how much progress the team has made since we had a chance to attend a hands off preview of the game earlier in the year. While we were disheartened when Sabotage announced that the title would be delayed, this trailer shows that the extra time spent in development will be worth it. 16bit era RPG fans will definitely eat well when Sea of Stars it releases on PlayStation consoles, PC and the Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.