Nintendo eShop Update – Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Digimon Survive, Before We Leave 

Heads up JRPG fans, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is only a day away from releasing in North America! Along with the Expansion Pass too of course. Otherwise there’s Digimon Survive, Before We Leave, a handful of new NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online titles including Kirby’s Avalanche, and other releases such as Avenging Spirit, Redout 2, Cow Rush: Water Adventure and more
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, join Noah, Mio and their friends – all members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus – on a heartfelt journey through a world with a dark secret. In this spellbinding tale, you’ll traverse massive, fantastical landscapes and master seamless real-time RPG combat as you expose the true enemy pulling the strings. Plus, pair up and fight as one in battle via Interlinking, where specific pairs of characters in your party can fuse to become a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros. As the latest entry in the critically acclaimed role-playing series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can also serve as an entry point for anyone looking to become engrossed in an immense RPG world with dynamic characters, a rich narrative and epic scope! Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Wave 1 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC will be available on July 29.
- Digimon Survive – Digimon Survive presents a hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG set in a mysterious world filled with dangerous monsters and deadly battles that will test your ability to survive. After getting lost on a school trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself transported to a world inhabited by ferocious foes and new allies. Join Takuma and his friends as they fight their way back home. Craft your story in this thrilling visual novel with turn-based combat. Digimon Survive will be available on July 29.
- Before We Leave – Grow, gather and manage resources to help your settlements thrive, and share goods between the hexagonal lands and planets around you. Relax and expand the fabric of your growing societies and create a solar system of happy planets at your own pace. Not everything will go your way, though – use your wits and research solutions to overcome the challenges that your ancestors once faced. Before We Leave will be available on Aug. 2.
- Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online
- Kirby’s Avalanche – The adorable pink puffball is taking a break from swallowing enemies to best them in this fast-paced puzzler! Take control of Kirby and match wits with well-known enemies from the Kirby series (including his archrival, King Dedede!) to win the First Annual Dream Land Avalanche Competition. Stack the right number of matching blobs together to make them explode and rain down boulders on your opponent’s field of play. Fans of the Puyo Puyo series will feel right at home with this puzzle game! Are you good enough to help Kirby become the avalanche king?
- Fighter’s History – In this one-on-one fighting game, released for the Super NES in 1994, elite fighters from around the world have all gathered for one competition. Each has their own reason for fighting, but only one can walk away the winner. Strike your opponent’s weak spot and aim for glory!
- NES – Nintendo Switch Online
- DAIVA STORY 6 IMPERIAL OF NIRSARTIA – This galaxy-spanning simulation game launched on the Famicom system in 1986, but never saw a U.S. release until now. It features three distinct phases of play: the strategic-simulation phase, star-side fleet battles and action-packed planet-side battles. (Pro tip: To jump immediately into a random planet-side battle, enter the password たたかう.)
- Digital Spotlight
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Celebrate your love of Pokémon this International Day of Friendship by befriending the Pokémon you can meet in the Hisui region! In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll explore the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, in an age when it was rare for people and Pokémon to live in close harmony. Your goal will be to meet every species of Pokémon from every corner of this region as you work to complete the land’s first-ever Pokédex. Forge strong bonds with the partner Pokémon of your choice – Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott – and uncover the mysteries surrounding Arceus, the Alpha Pokémon said to have shaped all there is in this world. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Ten Lucky Winners on This Wild Passage of Fate! – Enter for a chance to win* an action-packed prize pack in the My Nintendo Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Sweepstakes! Prizes include a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 metal HD sublimation print, a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sling bag, a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 water bottle set and a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 postcard set. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/2003523f7ca5ee86 to enter today!
- Rewards for Warriors – My Nintendo members can redeem Platinum Points** for rewards based on the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game! Members can redeem 30 Platinum Points right now for a printable box art cover for the physical game case, featuring flashy art of Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and the protagonist. Plus, take note – a full-color memo pad is available now, featuring stunning art from the game! You’ll need to redeem 600 Platinum Points to get it. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/dee04e17314a3307.
- Try the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo and Earn Platinum Points – Download the free demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes before Aug. 1 to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points!*** It’s a great way to experience the excitement of the game’s action-packed Warriors-style gameplay combined with the strategy and style of the Fire Emblem series. Plus, your progress will carry over to the full game, once purchased.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Animal Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game
- Arcade Archives Chack’n Pop
- Artsy Pixel
- Avenging Spirit – Available July 29
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3
- Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions
- Coloring Book: Adventure Bundle – 90 drawings – Available July 29
- Construction Ramp Jumping
- Cow Rush: Water Adventure
- Encounters: Music Stories
- Frogun – Available Aug. 2
- Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition – Available July 31
- Japanese Escape Games The Hospital
- Jigoku Unko Toripuru
- Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
- LootLite
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates
- MADiSON – Available July 29
- Moonrise Fall – Available July 29
- My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book
- Pizza Bar Tycoon Deluxe Edition – Available July 29
- Polygraph: Escape from the Lie Detector
- Promo Pack 2×1 – Available Aug. 3
- Pure Crosswords – the best Crossword Puzzle Word Game ever! – Available Aug. 2
- Puzzle Galaxy
- Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite
- Redout 2
- Redout 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Romeow: to the cracked Mars
- Solitaire Master VS
- South of the Circle – Available Aug. 3
- Strange Horticulture
- Superpanda 2 – Available July 29
- Tiki Party: Quiz Game with Friends
- Turrican Anthology Vol. I – Available July 29
- Turrican Anthology Vol. II – Available July 29
- Yuoni