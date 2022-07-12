Kirby’s Dream Buffet set to open shop on this Switch this summer

Hey there Kirby fans and Nintendo Switch players, if you’re hungry for some multiplayer shenanigans with the voracious pink puff, Nintendo made an announcement of a brand new title set to release later this summer: Kirby’s Dream Buffet.
Featuring local and online multiplayer action for up to 4 players, Kirby’s Dream Buffet looks to be a fun pick-up-and-play experience for family and friends.
Have a look at the trailer and screens below. Kirby’s Dream Buffet will launch on the eShop and retail at what we assume will be a reasonable price point. More details to come.
Kirby’s Dream Buffet – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch:
Kirby’s Dream Buffet screens:
Who’s hungry for some multiplayer Kirby fun? This summer, the Kirby’s Dream Buffet game is coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, serving up a helping of fun local* or online** multiplayer action through a variety of food-themed courses that even the pickiest of eaters will want to devour.
Launching in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com and at retail, Kirby’s Dream Buffet finds Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun. Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition.
Kirby’s Dream Buffet offers easy-to-understand gameplay for players of all skill levels, but also presents a healthy challenge for those looking to satiate their craving for friendly competition. For more information about the game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/kirbys-dream-buffet-switch/.
More information about Kirby’s Dream Buffet, including exact launch date and pricing details, will be revealed in the future.