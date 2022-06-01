PS Plus members get God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker free for June 2022

With the brand new PlayStation Plus plans set to roll out super soon in North America (June 13th to be exact), Sony has revealed the next set of freebies for members of what will become the standard tier “Essential” plan — and the higher tiers as well.
Those titles are God of War (which those who purchased a PS5 and subbed to PS Plus probably already have), along with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.
See the details of each below and stay tuned for a flood of new PlayStation Plus content soon.
God of War | PS4
Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest. This staggering reimagining of God of War combines all the hallmarks of the iconic series – epic boss fights, fluid combat, and breathtaking scale – and fuses them with a powerful and moving narrative that re-establishes Kratos’ world.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4
The Naruto franchise goes 4 vs. 4, featuring team-based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously. Players cooperate as a team of four to compete against other teams online. Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | PS4/PS5
Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles. With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance. With unique move sets and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has an individual style of play enabling endless action for Nickelodeon’s legion of fans.