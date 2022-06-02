Final Fantasy XVI summons up a summer 2023 release

During this evening’s PlayStation State of Play event, as hoped Square Enix revealed much more for Final Fantasy XVI — including a somewhat near future release date, a gameplay trailer, screens and assorted details.
Set for a global release on the PlayStation 5 “summer 2023” Final Fantasy XVI is a straight-up, traditional, single player RPG experience. The trailer dips into the new Eikons/summons system and action-oriented battles, expansive landscapes, main characters and more.
Have a look below and check back for more.
Final Fantasy XVI “DOMINANCE”:
Final Fantasy XVI screens:
Today, SQUARE ENIX announced that FINAL FANTASY XVI for PlayStation 5 console (“PS5”) will be released globally summer 2023. Alongside this announcement, the latest trailer for the game, entitled “Dominance”, as well as messages from the Producer and Director, new details of the key development staff, character information, and environmental screenshots have been released.
“The latest trailer gives players a clearer picture of what actual gameplay will entail,” commented Naoki Yoshida, Producer, FINAL FANTASY XVI. “Namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game’s many Eikons (summons). Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action.”“In our latest trailer, we’ve introduced several new Eikons, as well as provided a more detailed peek at our action-packed battle system and the freedom it gives players,” said Hiroshi Takai, Director, FINAL FANTASY XVI. “As for development progress, I’m happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push. Until then, please stay tuned. We’ll do our best to not keep you waiting too long before our next update!”
“The team, under direction of Hiroshi Takai, has entered the final leg of development and is focusing on polish as they continue their march toward launch.” Yoshida added, “With the power of the PlayStation 5 console behind us, we’re looking to take you on a seamless, story-driven, white-knuckle ride that will rival even the most thrilling roller-coaster. So, buckle up. The wait is almost over.”
SQUARE ENIX also unveiled information on key development staff, including veterans from FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, DEVIL MAY CRY 5, THE LAST REMNANT and more. The talented staff includes:
- Producer – Naoki Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, DRAGON QUEST X, DRAGON QUEST: Monster Battle Road)
- Main Director – Hiroshi Takai (FINAL FANTASY V, SaGa Frontier, THE LAST REMNANT)
- Creative Director & Original Screenplay – Kazutoyo Maehiro (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, THE LAST REMNANT)
- Localization Director – Michael-Christopher Koji Fox (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY VII Dirge of Cerberus)
- Art Director – Hiroshi Minagawa (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS)
- Combat Director – Ryota Suzuki (DEVIL MAY CRY 5, Dragon’s Dogma and MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 2 (All published by CAPCOM))
- Character Design – Kazuya Takahashi (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY X)
- Composer – Masayoshi Soken (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, Nanashi no Game series, Mario Hoops 3-on-3 (Published by Nintendo))
Finally, to see new screenshots showcasing the vast environments in the game, full comments from both the Producer and Director, and information about characters Hugo Kupka and Benedikta Harman, please visit the official FINAL FANTASY XVI teaser website: http://www.finalfantasyxvi.com
FINAL FANTASY XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.
FINAL FANTASY XVI is a standalone single player action-RPG being developed for the PlayStation 5 console. This title is not yet rated.