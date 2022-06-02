Street Fighter 6 hits PlayStation, Xbox, PC platforms next year

Capcom claims they are redefining the fighting game experience with Street Fighter 6, and after the reveal during the Sony State of Play event, we’re kinda believing them.
In development for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, Street Fighter 6 is definitely going in directions we didn’t expect such as the inclusion of the Fighting Ground “immersive story mode”, a Real Time Commentary feature, a new Modern control scheme option, yet another core fighting mechanic, brand new fighters such as breakdancer Jamie, and more. Oh and they fixed up that logo as well. Visually it’s definitely sporting much more detail and a more mostly more realistic style as compared to Street Fighter IV and V thanks to the RE Engine.
Take a look at the hard-hitting announcement trailer and a plethora of new screens, and game details too. Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for a 2023 release.
Street Fighter 6 – Announce Trailer:
Street Fighter 6 screens:
Here comes Capcom’s newest challenger! Street Fighter 6 launches worldwide in 2023 and represents the next evolution of the Street Fighter series which has sold more than 47 million units since its debut 35 years ago. Powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, plus enhanced visuals for every aspect of the game. With more ways than ever to play, Street Fighter 6 has something for everyone – new and old fans alike – and will be ready to take on all contenders when it launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Street Fighter 6 delivers a combo of unique fighting game innovations including:
- Brand New Game Modes: The Street Fighter franchise continues to hone its skills and redefine the fighting genre with the introduction of three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub.
- In-Game Commentating: The Real Time Commentary Feature incorporates the voices of popular Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators like Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Ryutaro “Aru” Noda directly into the game! Players will have a choice of personalities to narrate matches as they happen with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations. This feature will also support subtitles in 13 languages for increased accessibility.
- New Control Scheme: The Classic Control Type is back alongside a new option. The Modern Control Type allows players to jump into the action with simplified inputs. Special moves are easier to execute with this scheme by combining one button press with a directional input.
- New Core Fighting Mechanics: Street Fighter 6 introduces the Drive System, a new gauge used to perform five distinct techniques to enhance a player’s offensive or defensive capabilities, including Drive Impact, Drive Parry, Overdrive Art, Drive Rush and Drive Reversal.
In addition to new gameplay innovations, Street Fighter 6 also celebrates what fans love about the franchise by uniting core fighting modes from previous titles – including Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles and more – to the Fighting Ground experience. From iconic World Warriors like Ryu and Chun-Li, to the final addition to the Street Fighter V roster Luke, and our new expert breakdancer Jamie, players will have a wide range of fighting styles and skills to master. We look forward to revealing more about which other combatants will join the roster of playable characters later this year.
Capcom will also have much more to share on World Tour and Battle Hub as Street Fighter 6 gets closer to launch. For now, what we can share is that World Tour is a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows players to leave their own legacy with their player avatar. Battle Hub, shown only briefly so far, provides players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact.
To dive deeper into Street Fighter 6, check out the latest blog post here and the YouTube trailer here.