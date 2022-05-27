Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ sashays onto PC

The Project Diva series has historically been mostly exclusive to the arcades and PlayStation platforms (and there’s a singular switch release). However, as of May 26th, the digital pop star’s rhythm game series will finally debut on the platform where her music has been made… PC.
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ will officially be available on PC via Steam, available in 2 SKUs, the base version will feature 170 songs from the game’s 10+ year catalog, a VIP bundle will add 72 songs putting the total tracks to 250 and it will unlock the 500+ customization options right off the bat so you can dress your vocaloid the way you want. The base version of the title will retail for $39.99 and the VIP Bundle will go for $59.99 (which nets you a 25% savings if you bought the extra tracks and unlock key separate from the base title).
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ | Launch Trailer:
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ screens:
