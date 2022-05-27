Ace Combat 7 flies into the Danger Zone with Top Gun: Maverick DLC

As a child of the 80s I know the Ace Combat series will be the closest I’ll get to living out my Top Gun dreams. Thanks to the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, I’ll actually get to use the planes used in the duo of films in the Ace Combat series. Owners of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be able to pick up the Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set DLC on the platforms the game is available on. Not only does the pack feature actual planes from the movies, it will feature emblems for Maverick, Hangman and others as well as the option to take on callsigns of characters from the films.
Two tracks, the Top Gun Theme and Danger Zone are also available as background music which will add to the verisimilitude of the experience, however Danger Zone is not the vocals version by Kenny Loggins. The pack itself will cost 19.99, and for those who don’t own the title yet, you can find bundles which include the base title and another which adds the season pass. To check out the planes in action please view the trailer embedded below.
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN Maverick Aircraft Set – Launch Trailer:
At long last, the collaboration generations of ACE COMBAT fans have been waiting for is finally ready for deployment. We’re excited to announce that ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN will deliver Top Gun themed aircraft, emblems, and the “Top Gun Anthem,” “Danger Zone” in multiplayer mode as part of its TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set available today!
The TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set paid DLC package will feature new playable aircraft, including the F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick (The Boeing Company) and the F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick (Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation), from the movie. Additionally, there will be a special Top Gun: Maverick collaboration emblem and to top things off, the forementioned “Danger Zone“ (arranged by Keiki Kobayashi) will be available as background music in multiplayer mode.