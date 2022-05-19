Explore the old continent in the sequel to GreedFall

In 2019’s GreedFall, De Sardet left on a journey to venture the new world of Teer Fradee to seek a cure to the Malichor blight plaguing their homeland. Players got to see the pristine world that was constantly being encroached by civilized man. Nacon and developer Spiders will be expanding the lore of this engrossing world in a sequel which is set 3 years prior to the first title. GreedFall II: The Dying World will cast you as a native of Teer Fradee who was captured and transported to the continent of Gacane.
You’ll need to regain your freedom, make new allies and hinder the plans of these colonizers from expanding further. The original was an experience I would dare say was comparable to the Mass Effect series, so I’m definitely looking forward to exploring this world again when GreedFall II: The Dying World comes out on PC and consoles in 2024.
GreedFall II – The Dying World | Announcement Trailer:
GreedFall II – The Dying World screens:
Continuing the winning formula from the first game, GreedFall 2 is an RPG that focuses on story and player choice, but with new gameplay features in the form of more tactical combat.
Uprooted from the island of your birth, find your freedom by exploring the old continent and forging your destiny through alliances, scheming, and battle. It’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World is planned for release in 2024.