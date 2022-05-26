Nintendo eShop Update – My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Kao the Kangaroo, Egg Runner

A potential Game of the Year is hitting the Nintendo eShop this week in the form of… wait for it… My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure!
If you’re also in the market for a character driven adventure, there’s the remake of the classic Kao the Kangaroo too, along with many, many other options such as Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Jade Order, Toonkars Racer, Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms, Egg Runner and others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure – Bring magic back to Equestria and play with the new generation of MY LITTLE PONY characters, in an adventure full of fun, fashion and good friends! Earth Pony Sunny wants to make the world a better place by hosting Maretime Bay Day, a forgotten celebration of friendship and magic. But some pony is out to spoil the celebration – only you can help Sunny throw the most magical celebration Equestria has ever seen. Use your magic to put on fashion shows, find the cutest animals and fly with the Pegasi. Customize your ponies by unlocking new skills and accessories, including new hats and jewelry, rollerblades and fashion magic. And you can invite another player for multiplayer minigames! MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure will be available on May 27.
- Kao the Kangaroo – Kao the Kangaroo is a beautiful 3D platformer jam-packed with fun, exploration, adventure and mystery! Join Kao, the feisty furball, as he embarks on an unforgettable quest to uncover the secrets surrounding the disappearance of his father. He’ll traverse rich environments filled with hazards, puzzles and foes. Each turn uncovers another clue, and reveals a secret world bubbling under the surface. Kao the Kangaroo will be available on May 27.
- Sonic Origins – Celebrate the games that started it all! Sonic Origins is a new collection which includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles. The game delivers the legendary, non-stop Sonic action found in the original games, while providing a fresh twist with remastered visuals, added features and new content modes. Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition in Nintendo eShop and receive downloadable content from the Premium Fun Pack plus Classic Music Pack, featuring Hard Missions, Letterbox Background, Bonus Character Animations in-menu and music player and additional remastered music tracks. Sonic Origins will be available on June 23.
- SILT – Dive into an ocean abyss and unravel long-forgotten mysteries in this puzzle-adventure game. Explore a surreal underwater realm filled with strange machinery, ancient ruins and ocean inhabitants. Possess sea creatures and harness their abilities to solve puzzles, and travel deeper into the darkness. Plunge into the dark waters of SILT with the free demo, now available in Nintendo eShop. SILT will be available on June 1.
- Accident
- Arcade Archives TRIO THE PUNCH
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Available May 27
- Bad Writer
- Beatus Creation Solitaire
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 1
- Egg Runner
- Eye Exercise – Ver. kompeito
- Farm Tycoon – Available May 27
- Flewfie’s Adventure – Available June 1
- Freezer Pops – Available May 27
- Jade Order – Available May 27
- Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis – Available June 1
- Pixel Game Maker Series KINGDOM FIGHTER
- PRIDE DANCE Out & Proud
- Mechanic Battle
- Mischief Dungeon Life
- Nail Salon: Style and Makeup Bag
- REMOTE LIFE – Available May 27
- Sakura Succubus 5
- sCATch: The Painter Cat
- Senren * Banka – Available May 27
- Super Hero Driving School
- Super Toy Cars Offroad – Available May 27
- The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION – Available June 1
- Toonkars Racer – Available May 28
- Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms
- Underland: The Climb
- World Map: Crafted City Builder
