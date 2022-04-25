The PS5 finally gets Variable Refresh Rate support

Even though Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support was mentioned as a feature way back when the PS5 was originally announced, Sony has taken a fairly slow and measured pace in terms of confirming a rollout for the feature. Compared at least to the Xbox Series X which more or less supported VRR at launch.
For those unaware of what Variable Refresh Rate is, it’s a feature which “dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output”, for supported displays via HDMI 2.1, which has an end result of potentially minimizing input lag, smoothing out an uneven framerate/frame pacing, or cleaning up screen tearing and blur. In other words better visuals and graphical performance.
Some games will be patched for best performance though there will be a system-level setting that will attempt to apply VRR to unsupported software as well. There’s a more complete list below, although some games that will soon officially support VRR include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village and others.
If you have the right hardware make sure to check out the VRR enhancements as it begins rolling out this week! Have a look at more details from the PS Blog below!
Today, we’re excited to announce that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out globally to PS5 players this week. On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced.* Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.
In the coming weeks, the PS5 versions of these titles will receive game patches enabling VRR support:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
These are just a few of the PS5 titles receiving VRR support and we’d like to thank their talented development teams. Please stay tuned to their channels for updates as you’ll have the best experience with VRR once their game patches are live.
Getting Started
VRR will arrive globally through a PS5 console update over the next few days (make sure you are connected to the internet to receive the update). Once you’ve received the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games if your PS5 console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. You can also turn it off under “Screen and Video” in system settings.
As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you’re using, the game you’re playing, and the visual mode you’ve selected for a particular game (if it supports multiple modes). For more details on VRR settings, check out this page: https://www.playstation.com/support/hardware/ps5-4k-resolution-guide.
We’re always listening to your feedback and excited to bring you new fan-requested features. Let us know what you think in the comments!
*Results may vary by game, the TV you’re using, and the visual mode you’ve selected for a specific game.