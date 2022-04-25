Riders Republic – Season 2: Showdown drops in tomorrow

The long-awaited second season of Ubisoft’s Riders Republic (our review of the base game, here) is literally just a day away.
Dubbed “Showdown”, the new season will add quite a few features and content for those who picked up the Year One Pass and everyone else as well. Some of the highlights include a new Showdown arena with its own 6v6 multiplayer mode, new mass races, discoverable special outfits and session markers, the all-new Manual mode, a clan feature, fresh season progression with seven weekly spotlights, and live activities/events such as the upcoming Rabbids Takeover event on May 18th.
Have a look at some screens and the Season 2: Showdown trailer below.
Riders Republic: Showdown Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]:
Riders Republic: Showdown screens:
Today, Ubisoft announced that season two of Riders Republic, Showdown, will be available starting tomorrow on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.
Get in on the action with Showdown: To celebrate this brand-new season, players will discover the new Showdown arena with its own multiplayer mode, an electrifying 6v6 where two teams compete to collect as much lightning as possible, while using new toys: gears that open up a new way to play.
Players will be able to challenge themselves in new mass races and discover special outfits, session markers and the all-new Manual mode, to ride a single wheel in style. They will also be able to name and participate in an in-game specific friends list and create their own community with the new clan feature.
This season also introduces a new season progression with seven weekly spotlights, where all players can unlock exclusive rewards and participate in live activities and events, such as the Rabbids Takeover event starting May 18.
Year 1 Pass holders will have early access to two toys for this season, the Spider and the Juggernaut**. Both toys will also be available as a pack in Showdown mode, along with the exclusive Sniper toy. Players can obtain the Year 1 Pass with the Gold or Ultimate Edition of Riders Republic, or as a stand-alone purchase. A Welcome Pack will also be sold separately and will include a new legendary outfit and 2300 Republic Coins.
For more information about Riders Republic, Season 2: Showdown, please visit https://ridersrepublic.com/showdown
For more information about Riders Republic, Season 2: Showdown, please visit https://ridersrepublic.com/showdown
For the latest news on Riders Republic and all of Ubisoft’s games, please visit news.ubisoft.com
*Upgrade to the digital PS5™ version of the game at no additional cost. To upgrade eligible PS4™ disc copies, players need a PS5™ console with a disc drive. PlayStation.com/help. Riders Republic leverages Smart Delivery – buy the game once and automatically download the version optimized for your device for free, including for Xbox Series X and S.
**Spider Toy will be available for Y1 pass owners on April 27 and will be able to be used outside of Showdown Arena. Juggernaut Toy will be available for Y1 pass owners later on the Season. Available to Y1 pass owners on live date, separate purchase available after 7 days for non-pass holders.