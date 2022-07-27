Riders Republic – Season 3 “Summer Break” is now live

With not all that much fanfare (until today of course) Ubisoft snuck out the next season of the super entertaining, online multiplayer, extreme multi-sport sandbox title Riders Republic for all.
Season 3, titled “Summer Break”, players will be able to take part in a special Project Rebirth “Reforestation event”, get access to two Showdown mode toys, check out a new event to coincide with the launch of the BMX activity and many more tweaks, surprises and updates.
Check out update details below along with screens and a trailer too. And of course boot up Riders Republic and get the update right now.
Riders Republic – Season 3 “Summer Break” screens:
Riders Republic – Summer Break Season 3 Trailer:
Today, Ubisoft announced that season three of Riders Republic, Summer Break, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.
During the summer, players will have access to new free content and weekly programming spotlights, including a special Reforestation event, the release of two Showdown mode toys** into the in-game shop, and an event to celebrate the much-anticipated arrival of BMX.
This season kicks off with Project Rebirth, a special event that begins today and runs through August 10. This event was conceived as a proposal last year at the 2021 Green Game Jam, a game development competition run by the United Nations Environmental Programme’s Playing for the Planet Alliance that challenges participants to create events or game modes focused on raising environmental awareness.
During Project Rebirth, players are invited to participate in the Reforestation*** event, where they can plant trees in a desert area to help reforest the region, using a teleportation point that will lead them to a base camp. Desert Bloom, a new Mass Race course, will begin for all players in the desert which, thanks to the community’s reforestation efforts, will gradually become covered with plants and trees resistant to arid climates. On July 30, the event will culminate in the Climate March, unique in its kind, where players can participate and show their commitment to climate action.
Finally, at the end of Summer Break, Riders Republic will host an event that will mark the beginning of the BMX sport add-on, with weekly challenges focused on BMX freestyle activities.
For more information about Riders Republic, Season 3: Summer Break, please visit ridersrepublic.com/summer_break
For more information about the Green Game Jam Event, please visit https://playing4theplanet.org/green-game-jam
For the latest news on Riders Republic and all of Ubisoft’s games, please visit news.ubisoft.com