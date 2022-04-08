Kerbal Space Program 2’s latest ViDoc provides a glimpse of interstellar travel

Intercept Games and Private Division, the developers of the long awaited Kerbal Space Program sequel, have been keeping us in the loop of the various developments of Kerbal Space Program 2 during their regular episodic video drops.
The latest, “Episode 5 – Interstellar Travel”, is now available and does a deep dive into how they plan on handling interstellar travel in the game — which is by introducing new travel systems and propulsion engines. They also recruited author Paul Gilster, best known for Centauri Dreams, to discuss the topic.
Check the details out below, and hopefully stay tuned for more soon.
Kerbal Space Program 2: Episode 5 – Interstellar Travel:
Kerbal Space Program has earned a reputation for being scientifically accurate in its depiction of the physics of space travel. For the sequel, Intercept Games plans to expand on this by introducing interstellar travel, which sends players on a voyage to the vast reaches of space on an unprecedented scale.
In the video below, the Kerbal Space Program 2 dev team with a guest appearance from writer Paul Gilster, author of Centauri Dreams, share the concepts and philosophy guiding them in understanding and crafting interstellar travel. This feature video also covers in-depth details on the brand new travel systems, details about various propulsion engines, and more.