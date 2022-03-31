Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 review for Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X

Also on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Publisher: Ubisoft
Developer: Ubisoft
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: Yes
ESRB: E
The challenge in writing about Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 is that there’s really not much to say about it. I mean, it’s Trivial Pursuit. The game has been around for more than 40 years. Even Trivial Pursuit Live! first came out more than seven years ago. At this point, you should have a pretty good idea of whether or not you’re going to like it.
Mind you, there’s a lot to be said for video game adaptations of board games that don’t get in their own way. It’s certainly easy enough to screw up, so Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 deserves some praise for simply sticking with what makes it fun. This was one of the strengths of the first Trivial Pursuit Live!, and it’s still one of the game’s strengths today.
Which is to say: if you like trivia, you’ll find plenty here to enjoy. You have your pick up three- or five-round games, both of which have enough difference between the rounds that you never feel like you’re just doing the same thing over and over again. Moreover, the AI is just balanced enough that the game feels like a challenge without being too hard. Slap on some slightly shinier graphics than last time out, and you can see why it can make for an enjoyable time.
Obviously, Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 didn’t reinvent the wheel. As I wrote up top, it’s exactly what you’d expect from a Trivial Pursuit game. But when you’ve got a game that’s as reliable as Trivial Pursuit, sometimes that’s enough. Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 won’t wow you with innovation, but it still makes for a fun way to spend a half hour.
Ubisoft provided us with a Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 Switch code for review purposes.