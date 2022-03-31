Nintendo eShop Update – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MLB The Show 22, Valis series

This week’s Nintendo eShop Update is quote a well-rounded one with a nice assortment of options: from the latest and greatest LEGO Star Wars release, to Sony’s first Switch version of MLB The Show, to the re-release of a beloved (for me anyway) TurboGrafx-16/CD side-scrolling action series, Valis.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. Want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? A rebel, bounty hunter or droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Jump to light speed in the Millennium Falcon, fly the T-47 Airspeeder and battle TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings … it’s the ultimate LEGO Star Wars experience. Pre-order the game and get day-one access to the Trooper Pack. The digital edition also includes an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available on April 5.
- MLB The Show 22 – For the first time ever, the MLB The Show series is coming to Nintendo Switch! In MLB The Show 22, players can experience modes like the fan-favorite RPG mode Road to the Show and online card-collecting mode Diamond Dynasty at home or on the go. Face your friends with cross-platform play*, and with cross progression continue your progress and earn and use content on other console platforms where MLB The Show 22 is available. MLB The Show 22 is available for pre-order, which will grant you a Gold Choice Pack. MLB The Show 22 launches on April 5. Those who purchase the MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition will receive four days early access to the game beginning April 1, along with a number of exclusive bonuses, including one Diamond Choice pack, one Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack and double daily login rewards, among many other fun perks!
Activities
- New Kirby-Themed My Nintendo Rewards – Kirby’s got an appetite for discovery! He’s searching for real-world objects he can practice his new Mouthful Mode on, and he needs your assistance! Help him find the five hidden items on this website to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points. You’ll also get a Present Code you can redeem in the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game for Nintendo Switch in exchange for some useful in-game items! Plus, a new Kirby-themed physical reward is on the way soon – a Kirby and the Forgotten Land Shopping Bag! This handy, reusable bag features Kirby, who looks ready to inhale your books, groceries or anything else you put in there! Stay tuned for more info on how to obtain this item soon. For more information and a sneak peek at this item, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/3a0ac88f63fd3ffb#points. How do you like them apples? Preferably in a cute Kirby shopping bag!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek – Available April 1
- A Memoir Blue
- AAA Clock Premium Edition
- Aaron – The Little Detective – Available April 2
- ABC Follow Me: Animals Extended Edition
- ABC Match with Me Extended Edition
- Broken Pipe
- Catie in MeowmeowLand
- Chubby Cat – Available April 2
- Comic Coloring Book: DRAW
- COSPLAY LOVE! Enchanted princess
- Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side
- Dashing Dodgems – Available April 4
- Dieselpunk Wars – Available April 1
- Disco Cannon Airlines
- DYSMANTLE
- Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition – Available April 1
- Food Truck Tycoon Complete Edition – Available April 1
- Funny Truck
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
- Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle
- Imp of the Sun
- Love Colors: Complete Edition – Available April 1
- Mini Words Collection
- My Coloring Book 2 – Available April 1
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories – Available April 6
- Pixel Game Maker Series Steel Sword Story S
- Red Wings: American Aces
- Richy’s Nightmares
- Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2
- Super Clown Lost Diamonds – Available April 2
- Super Cyborg – Available April 1
- THE CARD Perfect Collection
- Tile Flip
- Ultreïa
- Valis II
- Valis III
- Valis: The Fantasm Soldier
- VENGEFUL HEART
- World Soccer Kid
- Z-Warp – Available April 6
* Online multiplayer mode requires internet connection and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.