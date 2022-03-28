Things are still crazy in Kamurocho as Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files DLC is released today

Masaharu Kaito has always been Takayuki Yagami’s steadfast partner since both fell on hard times, picking themselves up and starting a detective agency in the seedy entertainment district known as Kamurocho. While Yagami’s past has been explored relatively thoroughly in the Judgment series, Kaito’s past is relatively unknown…until today. The Kaito Files which was released today will put the spotlight on the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency as he takes on a case which will prove to be extremely personal to him.
While Yagami relies on agility and technology to crack the case Kaito will be using his brawn and instincts in this 4 chapter add-on available to those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of Lost Judgment or its season pass holders. Are we about to witness the birth of the new torchbearer for the Judgment series? Find out in the Kaito Files, the add-on for Lost Judgment which is available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Lost Judgment – The Kaito Files | Launch Trailer:
SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio today launched The Kaito Files, a four-chapter story expansion for their action-adventure RPG Lost Judgment, on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The Kaito Files story expansion is available at no additional cost for owners of Lost Judgment Ultimate Edition or the Lost Judgment Season Pass, and available separately for $29.99.
Play as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency, Masaharu Kaito, and take on a new case that ties up loose ends of his past in The Kaito Files. Kaito brings his own Primal Focus detective techniques and two beastly fighting styles to challenge new foes and crack the case with a distinct Kaito swagger.