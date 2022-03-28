Celebrate One Piece’s 25th Anniversary with a new RPG!

Since 1997, the straw hat wearing pirate Monkey D. Luffy has been captivating manga readers all around the world as he pursues the title of The King of the Pirates. Along with his adventures on the printed page, the Straw Hat Crew has seen plenty of tales told in video games. So it’s no surprise that Bandai Namco would raise the anchor on another title featuring the eclectic crew with a bounty of over 3.1 billion beri.
One Piece Odyssey will offer an original story which series creator Eiichiro Oda will supervise, feature the voice talent from the animated show and will actually be considered part of series canon. The title will be developed by ILCA Inc. whose work have been seen in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Sapphire, Code Vein and NieR: Automata. One Piece Odyssey is set for a 2022 release and it will be on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation platforms.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – Announcement Trailer:
Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, a new RPG bringing together an all-new gameplay experience with original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda. Revealed during a special One Piece livestream, the game is coming as the original manga prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, delivering an authentic and immersive new entry rooted in canon and sure to retain the humor and chemistry of the anime with Oda-Sensei’s involvement and starring the original Japanese VO actors. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is developed by ILCA Inc. and set to release in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY transports the Straw Hats to a mysterious new island where they embark on quests and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. In the game, players take on the role of nine of their favorite pirates, playing as Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Franky, Sanji, Usopp, Nico Robin, TonyTony Chopper, and Brook. A new character revealed during the livestream, the cheerful and towering Adio, joins the Straw Hats in their latest adventure.
“We are happy to be joining the celebration of the 25th anniversary of One Piece with the release of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY,” said Katsuaki Tsuzuki, Producer at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “We have been teaming up with ILCA Inc. and have been working hard in collaboration with Eiichiro Oda to create a great adventure drama that touches the world of ONE PIECE in a game that we hope will surpass players expectations.”
In a fun written message to fans aired during the livestream, Oda-Sensei referred to the game: “It felt like I was watching a MOVIIIE!!! What incredible immersion!!”
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is slated for release in 2022. For information on this title and other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., please visit www.bandainamcoent.com, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.