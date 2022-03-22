Testament returns as the last character in Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 1

The ARCREVO America Finals happened over the course of this past weekend and in Arc System Works fashion, the event ended with a trailer teasing what’s to come. The first was the reveal of the final character of Guilty Gear’s First Season. Testament, who debuted as a sub boss in the original Guilty Gear is back. Now sporting a more stylized androgynous look, they (Testament is non-binary now.) have perhaps the most metal introduction I’ve ever seen in…pretty much anything (Look at how their scythe blade is form and tell me I’m lying…I dare you!). They will be available to Guilty Gear Season pass owners on March 28th and for individual purchase on March 31st.
Other Strive additions will include a new stage dubbed “White House Reborn” will literally have fighters duking it out in front of the penultimate seat of the American political power. A Digital Figure Mode will allow you to create dioramas of intensive fighting action without the need of actually being able to execute the moves. The last item, is a testament to the fact it’s always nice to be mindful of different perspectives is “Another Story”, an single player mode that shows the Guilty Gear -Strive- story in a different light, featuring characters that did not make an appearance in the main story.
Those looking for more won’t have to fret as a second season of DLC was also announced. Tentatively this will offer 4 more characters and a crossplay update. So fans of Guilty Gear -Strive- will have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead.
Guilty Gear -Strive- Testament screens:
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 1 Playable Character #5 Trailer:
During their ARCREVO America Finals event today, Arc System Works America, Inc. revealed that longtime fan-favorite boss Testament is making their debut as a playable character in the acclaimed 2.5 fighting game, Guilty Gear -Strive-, for PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Steam. This year will also see the return of the popular ARC WORLD TOUR global competitive event.
The elegant grim reaper, Testament, will be debuting as a playable character for Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 1 owners on March 28 and individual purchase starting March 31. Testament specializes in fighting from a distance using long-ranged scythe moves and attacks from their demon familiars. Check out the new character trailer here to see Testament’s play style in action.
In addition, Guilty Gear -Strive- players will see further new game content and features, such as:
- White House Reborn – Introducing a new battle stage, White House Reborn… The additional battle stage White House Reborn, as the name implies, features the Presidential Residence of the United States. It serves as a key stage in the Story Mode, and suffers major damage during the story’s events. It is currently under the process of reconstruction, and has already been restored to its position as the center of the government. Season Pass 1 owners will gain access to the stage after the update patch on March 28, while Individual purchase ($1.99) for the PlayStation®4 / PlayStation®5 versions begins on March 31 and Steam version on March 28.
- Digital Figure Mode – An all-new mode bringing endless creative possibilities, where players can create their own unique scene by placing characters, furniture, effects, and more. You can even adjust the characters’ expressions, camera angles, filters, and more, as well as share creations with other players online. Digital Figure Mode will be available for play after maintenance on March 28. Check out the new mode here.
- “Another Story” Release – Bringing new missions for players, and the final item in the Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 1. “Another Story” shows an alternate perspective on the game’s lore, highlighting many characters who did not make an appearance in the main story. “Another Story” is planned for release at the end of April.
Arc System Works is also excited to confirm the development for Season 2 in Guilty Gear -Strive-! Season 2 will include 4 additional characters, as well as cross-platform play between PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Steam versions. Updates are also being prepared to improve the servers, reduce connection time to the server, and stabilize network modes. Stay tuned for updates regarding Season 2.
Competitive gamers can also look forward to the return of ARC WORLD TOUR 2022, a global tour event taking place later this year. The ARC WORLD TOUR 2022 event will feature two titles: Guilty Gear -Strive-, which received the award for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2021, and the fighting game adaptation of the popular online action RPG Dungeon Fighter Online, “””DNF Duel”””.