Rocky & Pocky Reshrined Collector’s Edition Revealed

Fans of Pocky and Rocky will have a chance to pre-order the physical versions of the duo’s return to consoles, Rocky and Pocky Reshrined. The limited edition will include a physical copy of the game and a color manual, the collector’s edition will be packed to the brim with a Rocky Style box, soundtrack, poster, postcards, a collectible coin, leaf shaped eraser and more! These will actually be limited with the switch versions getting a larger print run than the PS4 versions.
For those who want a little more, they can also bundle a Pocky plush so you too can add a mischievous tanuki to your home. These editions will be available starting March 31st at Strictly Limited Games and Gamesrocket. Rocky & Pocky Reshrined will launch on PS4 and Switch digitally Spring 2022.
The iconic shrine-maiden is back!
The roots of Pocky and Rocky reach back to the ‘80s when TAITO’s arcade game Kiki Kaikai was first released and delighted gamers of all ages. And now, the heroic shrine maiden is finally back for new adventures together with her raccoon companion Rocky and three other playable characters in Pocky & Rocky Reshrined.
The third and latest addition to the legendary series takes the shape of a multi-directional scrolling shooter with fantastic retro-style graphics, awesome sound design and lots of additional features and content!
Check out the trailer to see the game in action!