Calling all PoC Developers to showcase their game at Game Devs of Color Expo 2022

As September approaches, the Game Devs of Color Expo is putting out a call for all PoC game developers to submit their titles to be showcased in 2022’s instance of the show. For over 7 years, Game Devs of Color Expo has been a venue for minority developed titles that might get lost in the shuffle. The event has switched to an online mode which means the barriers to entry have been lowered even more as compared to the event’s previous physical iteration. Those who are interested in speaking in a panel can apply here and developers interested in showcasing their games can apply here. Submissions will be open until April 30th and there are no fees to apply.
If you want to see what type of content has been showcased in the past, feel free to peruse the show’s archives via their YouTube channel. Hopefully we’ll see some of you and your works showcased when the the 2022 Game Devs of Color Expo Online takes place on September 15th-18th, 2022.
Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 archive: