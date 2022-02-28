Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet set to launch for the Switch in late 2022

In case you were living under a rock (which we may or may not have been…) and somehow missed yesterday’s big Pokémon Presents video presentation, Nintendo, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company officially revealed the latest and greatest set of mainline Pokémon titles: Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!
The most exciting aspect of announcing a new generation of Pokémon is of course the reveal of the starters. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet will feature Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon as can be seen below. It was also revealed that the game will be set in an open world environment, which differs from most traditional Pokémon games.
The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and is scheduled for a late 2022 release. Have a look at an assortment of media and the announcement below.
Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet screens/art:
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet | Announcement Trailer:
Today, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, new video games coming to the blockbuster series that first captivated fans with the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games 26 years ago. The announcement was made during a special Pokémon Presents video presentation streamed online to fans around the world on Pokémon Day, the annual fan-focused, pop-culture holiday celebrating the launch of the original Pokémon games on February 27, 1996. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch in late 2022 and be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system. “Trainers will once again embark on an epic journey of discovery and exploration,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company. “Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be an adventure unlike any other, and I cannot wait to share this incredible experience with all of you. ”New updates for the recently released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus games were also announced in addition to in-game events for Pokémon GO, Pokémon Café ReMix, Pokémon Masters EX, and Pokémon UNITE to mark Pokémon’s 26th anniversary. Details about all announcements made today follow:
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
Developed by GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series. Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world—in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.
As one of the main characters, Trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.
Sprigatito
Category: Grass Cat Pokémon
Height: 1′4″
Weight: 9 lbs.
Type: Grass
Ability: Overgrow
The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.
Fuecoco
Category: Fire Croc Pokémon
Height: 1′4″
Weight: 21.6 lbs.
Type: Fire
Ability: Blaze
The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.
Quaxly
Category: Duckling Pokémon
Height: 1′8″
Weight: 13.4 lbs.
Type: Water
Ability: Torrent
The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.
After their release, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be able to link with Pokémon HOME, a service that allows Trainers to keep their entire Pokémon collection in one place. By linking these games with Pokémon HOME, Trainers will be able to have Pokémon from other regions adventure alongside them in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.[1]
For more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, please visit Pokemon.com/ScarletViolet.