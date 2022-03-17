Nintendo eShop Update – Rune Factory 5, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Shredded Secrets

There’s a heck of a lot of interesting new content on the Nintendo eShop this morning, including that Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass for those with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
Otherwise there are still more than a fair share of new content such as Rune Factory 5, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Shredded Secrets, Wife Quest, Adios and more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass – Double your course options with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC!* A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC. Courses from the first wave include nostalgic favorites like N64 Choco Mountain and Wii Coconut Mall, and courses based on real-world locations like Tokyo Blur and Paris Promenade from Mario Kart Tour! Content will release in six waves of eight courses by the end of 2023. Racers who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership** will have access to all of these newly added courses as they are released at no additional cost. Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass will be available on March 18.
- Rune Factory 5 – In the sleepy border town of Rigbarth, mysterious events are unfolding, affecting the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature. As the newest ranger for the peacekeeping organization SEED, you’ll protect Rigbarth by rounding up rowdy monsters with your official spell seal. When not on a mission, you can help the town flourish through farming, festivals and friendships! As the balance of peace begins to shift, however, it comes time to prove yourself. Team up with townsfolk and embark on a grand adventure to unravel the mystery befalling the land, and embrace your inner power to halt the descent into chaos. Rune Factory 5 will be available on March 22.
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – The stakes are ultimate, the tension is maximum and the fight is ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join heroes from Persona 4 and Persona 3 as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX! Who could be the one behind it all?
- Shredded Secrets – Step into the lives of four people at a middle school in this charming story-based 2D platformer. The lives of Isabella, Taylor, London and Oakley intersect at different points as each character faces their own complex issues. Learn their fears and face off against bullies, hurled insults, inner demons and grade monsters, and seek comfort in each character’s favorite item. Confront your biggest enemy – the worst bully or your inner self! Shredded Secrets was created by Team Sarcastic Shark Clouds, a group of middle school girls, at the 2018 Girls Make Games Seattle Summer Camp, and won Grand Prize at the 2018 Demo Day competition.
- Digital Spotlight
- Celebrate Women’s History Month With Nintendo – Experience thrilling adventures and relaxing getaways with these fan favorite characters on the Nintendo Switch system! Join the powerful intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran as she explores a planet filled with danger in Metroid Dread. Aid Zelda in her quest to stop Calamity Ganon from wreaking havoc in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Save the day as Princess Peach and Rosalina in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Paint the town (and your opponents!) in a variety of colors with your customizable Inkling in Splatoon 2. Barrel blast over the treetops with Dixie Kong in Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Or, if you’re just looking to kick back, why not enjoy a cozy beverage at The Roost with Resident Services all-star Isabelle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? All these titles are available now in Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Face-Off With Friends – The Let’s Play! Oink Games roster is expanding with a new DLC game: Mr. Face! In this creative puzzler, a face can tell a thousand stories. Using the available facial components, you’ll be tasked with representing a described expression – will your fellow players be able to understand? If you get stumped, you can always break out the selfies!
Pre-Orders:
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is the monstrous new expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE, where you’ll journey to Elgado, a far-off outpost near a kingdom beset by a sinister new nemesis — the elder dragon Malzeno! In addition to the new storyline, the expansion includes new monsters, new additions to combat and the Master Rank quest difficulty. Pre-order MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK before it launches on June 30.
Activities
- Float Into Spring With Kirby – Enter the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes for a chance to win a pink and powerful prize pack that’s perfect for a springtime picnic! Have an unforgettable spring adventure with these prizes, which includes an adorable stuffed Kirby toy, two Kirby-themed water bottles and a tote bag featuring art from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, among other cute keepsakes. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked, so enter today!*** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac.
- Mario Kart Through the Years – Race through Mario Kart series history with this colorful digital wallpaper, featuring art from Super Mario Kart to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass. My Nintendo members can redeem 50 Platinum Points to download it now! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/cb4f769f4f59b45c.
- Nintendo 64 Inspired Keychains – Add a new dimension of fun with keychains inspired by classic Nintendo 64 games included in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. These keychains will be available soon, so save up those Platinum Points and stay tuned for more info! For more details, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
