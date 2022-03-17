Slap back the zombie horde in ancient Japan in Ed-0: Zombie Uprising coming soon to Steam

D3Publisher Inc, best known for its campy releases such as Earth Defense Force and the cheeky zombie slaying Oneebara-chan has announced their newest title coming to Steam’s Early Access on April 4th. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising is a rogue-like brawler set in ancient japan. Players will be able to choose a Samurai, a Sumo Wrestler or a Kunoichi to prevent the zombie hordes from spreading beyond. The game in Early Access will have 2 of the 3 playable characters, 3 main quests each with a boss, 5 subquests, a wealth of items and skills to acquire.
Each run will feel different as it utilizes procedural generation to enjoy no run is the same as the last. Early Access will also be able to shape the future of the title as D3Publisher will incorporate player feedback into the title’s development. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will be available on Steam April 4, 2022 for $19.99. Check out the trailer below with a narration that is oozing with camp!
New PC Game Title “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access Trailer:
Ed-0: Zombie Uprising screens:
D3PUBLISHER Inc., a leading Japanese games publisher, and developer Lancarse Ltd. are proud to reveal their newest title, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising. This survival rogue-like action title will arrive on PC on April 4, 2022 in Early Access, available for $19.99 / €19.99 /￡19.99 and is currently “RP for Rating Pending” by the ESRB. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will integrate community feedback to improve, optimize, and build a complete launch with frequent updates throughout the Early Access period.
Starting with the Early Access launch, players will be able to partake in the carnivorous combat and test their ability with different traditional Japanese characters, starting with the Samurai. With over 10 hours of core gameplay content at launch, Early Access is planned to last for six months—or more based on feedback—to provide additional content, polish, and balancing that will improve the experience for fans.
The Early Access launch will include:
- Two playable characters, with a third coming later in Early Access.
- 10+ hours of gameplay available right away.
- Three main quests, five sub quests, and three main bosses.
- 100+ of skills and items.
- Everything is randomly generated for every run.
- Adjustable high degree of difficulty.
- Countless surprises and unpredictable adversaries.
Designed for brutal strategic battles in a rogue-like format, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising takes place in fictional Edo-era in Japan where hordes of hungry zombies have raided the isolated country. No dungeon run will be the same, so players’ judgment will be of the utmost importance, having to face “once-in-a-lifetime” challenges with a wide variety of random elements amid dangerous foes. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising includes various undead enemies, ranging from “newly interpreted” Japanese zombies to foreign invaders born after the “Zombie Industrial Revolution.” Players will unlock more as they play (and succeed) with an increasing number of options to customize builds to their liking—with the option to bump up the level of difficulty to test one’s capability.
Discover the Ages:
- Zombie Industrial Revolution – This event induces zombie occupation in 90% of the world in the early 19th century.
- Isolating the Country – The Edo Shogunate’s policy of seclusion completely cut off diplomatic relations with other countries. As a result, Japan was seen as one step behind civilization, but Japan succeeded in locking down against the threat of zombies.
- Opening the Country – Japan was attacked by a foreign ship, arriving in Yokohama in 1853. The country had no choice but to end its 200+ years of seclusion.
For additional information on Ed-0: Zombie Uprising please visit D3PUBLISHER Inc. to keep up with upcoming additional content and news.